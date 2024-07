Updated on: July 15, 2024 22:51 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Assam flood situation slowly improves; two more die, nearly six lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday as the number of inundated districts increased to 26 and major rivers flowed above the danger mark in multiple locations, an official bulletin said. The population reeling under the deluge decreased below 14 lakh.