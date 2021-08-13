Friday, August 13, 2021
     
Updated on: August 13, 2021 16:38 IST

'Bhuj' actor Ajay Devgn: 'It is not easy to be a soldier'

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' actor Ajay Devgn while talking to India TV said that the story is not about a man's sacrifice, it is about teamwork. Ajay Devgn's Bhuj showcases the glory of Indian unity.
