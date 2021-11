Updated on: November 19, 2021 22:40 IST

Antim The Final Truth: Aayush Sharma spills beans about the film in exclusive conversation with India TV

Aayush Sharma will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. In exclusive conversation with India TV he shared his journey from playing a chocolate boy in Loveyatri to a gangster in Antim and much more.