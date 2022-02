Updated on: February 25, 2022 10:21 IST

Visit Pavagadh Shaktipeeth today

Do visit the Pavagadh Shaktipeeth today. There is a Siddha Peeth of Maa Mahakali on the hill named Pavagadh, about 50 km from Vadodara in Gujarat. It is believed about this temple that the breasts of Sati Mata fell here.