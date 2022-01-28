Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, January 28, 2022
Those with the name M will have a wonderful day, know the condition of others
Samudrik Shastra: Know about those with straight and flat teeth
Recommended Video
Numerology: New happiness will come in the life of the people of Radix 9
Top News
Alleging 'BJP conspiracy', Akhilesh says his helicopter was stopped to fly from Delhi-Muzaffarnagar
RRB NTPC exam row: Railways constitute high level committee to probe candidates' concerns
Bharat Biotech gets approval for intranasal Covid-19 booster dose trials
In a first ever for India, Philippines to buy BrahMos for $374 million
BJP declares assets worth Rs 4,847 crore in 2019-20, BSP second at Rs 698 crore: ADR
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
Opinion | Why Amit Shah, Yogi said, ‘goonda raj’ will return if Akhilesh Yadav comes to power
Australian Open 2022: Medvedev dominates Tsitsipas to enter final, sets Nadal showdown
India vs West Indies: Darren Sammy compares Rohit Sharma's style of captaincy with MS Dhoni's
Airtel partners with Google to enable affordable smartphone in Indian digital ecosystem
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: Can 'Jinnah' and 'Pakistan' help BJP win big West UP?
How to get rid of the problem of slipped disc? Know the perfect Ayurvedic remedy from Swami Ramdev
Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah told voters in UP, remember Modi’s big achievements while casting your vote
UP polls to decide next 20 years of state: Amit Shah
Navjot Sidhu a cruel person, abandoned mother for money, says sister | Watch
Raj Babbar to quit Congress? Senior leader hints at starting new innings through cryptic tweets
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Cane payment in 15 days, Akhilesh promises farmers
SC decision over suspension of 12 Maha BJP MLAs 'tight slap' on MVA govt: Fadnavis
UP: Upset over groom's behaviour, angry bride calls off wedding after he throws garland at her
BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead at Bengaluru apartment
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on planet
S-400 to India shines a spotlight on destabilising role that Russia is playing; says US
Joe Biden calls Ukrainian president; commits to supporting its sovereignty, territorial integrity
North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022
COVID: Denmark ends most virus restrictions, as Sweden extends them
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score PAKU19 vs AUSU19 Live Score U19 World Cup Quarterfinal
Australian Open 2022: Nadal defeats Berrettini in 4 sets to reach final for 6th time
U19 World Cup: India and Bangladesh face off in quarters
Australian Open 2022: Chasing history, Barty faces Collins in women's singles final
First photos of newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar from their pool party scream 'happily-ever-after'
Shweta Tiwari issues apology for her 'bra size' remark: My statement has been misconstrued
Kapil Sharma to Aamna Sharif, TV actors making OTT debut in 2022
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Neha & others congratulate newlyweds
Shweta Tiwari’s 'God is taking the size of my bra' remark 'taken out of context'. Know real story
Sensex succumbs to late sell-off, ends 77 pts lower
SpiceJet gets breather as SC stays Madras HC's winding up order
Google to invest USD 1 bn in Airtel; to buy 1.28% stake for USD 700 mn
Budget 2022: Sitharaman to present 2nd paperless budget, no halwa ceremony
Sensex sinks 581 pts as hawkish Fed roils global markets
PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile by Krafton, adds Lunar New Year Rewards for Players
GST on smartphones should be lowered to 12% from 18%- ICEA
Samsung Galaxy S22 major specs revealed ahead of launch
Reliance Jio 5G has 8 Times Faster Download Speed- Test Details Leaked
Mouni Roy looks resplendent as 'South Indian' bride, weds Suraj Nambiar | PICS
Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha, Srinidhi Shetty: South actresses whose style game is on point
Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, celebs keep it fresh-faced and make-up free (IN PICS)
Extraction, Red Notice, Enola Holmes: Netflix sequels that are most anticipated by the fans
Varun Dhawan marks first wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal, shares unseen pics from their union
5 tips to improve your posture at work and avoid back pain
Vaccinated people may lower long COVID19 symptoms and post-health problems, claims study
Depriving yourself of sleep? 5 major health problems await you
Study explores ways to get super immunity against Covid-19
Gut microbiome may be linked to long Covid risk, claims Study
'How to murder a dosa': After fruit, 'matka' dosa leaves netizens bewildered; watch viral video
Shweta Tiwari Controversy: Netizens call actress 'shameful' for derogatory remark on God
Twitterati discuss rent rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and float funny memes
China censors Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club', film's ending altered to show police as 'winners'
National Centre for the Performing Arts celebrates Republic Day 2022 with Jana Gana Mana rendition