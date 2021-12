Updated on: December 24, 2021 9:41 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know about the nature of people with crooked neck

In Samudrik Shastra, know about the nature of people with a slightly crooked neck. The neck is an important part of our body, through which all the nerves reach the brain. According to Samudrik Shastra, people with the crooked neck are very talkative.