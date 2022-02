Updated on: February 15, 2022 10:35 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Why PM Modi said, Muslim women are silently voting for BJP because of abolition of ‘triple talaq’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the law against triple talaq has saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking up in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing an election rally at Kanpur Dehat, the prime minister said the tightening of law and order in the state has also benefitted Muslim girls who used to face problems from miscreants while going to school earlier. Watch Aaj Ki Baat to know what else happened today.