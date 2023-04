Updated on: April 05, 2023 23:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Telangana BJP chief leaked Class 10 exam papers ?

After the arrest of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in Telangana, the political atmosphere is heating up. The Telangana Police arrested Bandi Sanjay in connection with the leak of class 10 board paper after midnight last night. And today the court has sent Bandi Sanjay to jail for 14 days...