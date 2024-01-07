Varanasi: Over 500 Sarpanchs pledge to fulfil PM Modi’s nine resolutions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Anupriya Patel attends 'Viksit Bharat@2047' event in Varanasi

Over 500 Sarpanchs from Varanasi and its neighbouring districts on Sunday took a collective pledge to fulfil 9 Sankalps (resolutions) enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi displaying their commitment to quality development at the grassroots level at Sarpanch Samvaad, an initiative of the Quality Council of India (QCI).

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel emphasised the importance of empowering Gram Pradhans at the event held under the theme "Building Quality Villages for Viksit Bharat @ 2047".

"During this 'Gaurav Kaal', villages play a crucial role in contributing to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, initiated by PM Modi. The QCI's Sarpanch Samvaad initiative serves as a bridge to contributing to the Viskit Bharat journey by connecting the village leaders with the knowledge and resources they need to drive development at the grassroots level. Building quality villages involves more than infrastructure; it's about creating sustainable, inclusive communities where every citizen can thrive while inspiring others to work towards transforming Indian villages into Quality Villages", the Union Minister stated.

Image Source : INDIA TVOver 500 Sarpanchs vow to fulfil PM Modi’s nine resolutions



During the event, Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, highlighted the significance of quality in rural development.

"Quality must extend beyond urban centers and reach the heart of our rural communities to propel us towards a Viksit Bharat in this Gaurav Kaal. Through the Sarpanch Samvaad initiative, we are equipping Sarpanchs across the nation with the tools and best practices to improve the quality of life in their villages, focusing on domains such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and digital literacy. We have developed the Sarpanch Samvaad mobile app with an aim to create a digital network of about 2.5 lakh Sarpanchs across India, offering an exclusive and user-friendly unified space for sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration," he said.



The event also featured insightful panel discussions by distinguished Sarpanchs who shared their success stories and best practices in rural development. These stories covered aspects of self-reliance, community engagement, sustainable practices, and digital initiatives. The discussions served as a source of inspiration for other participants to adopt ‘quality practices’ across all spheres, demonstrating the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing in driving rural transformation.

Also read: 'Maybe Rahul Gandhi loves me a lot hence...': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey