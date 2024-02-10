UP second largest economy in India, contributing more to country's GDP: CM Yogi in Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/YOGI ADITYANATH UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (February 10) addressed the state Assembly and hailed the economy of the state stating that it is the second largest in the country. He noted that the state is contributing more to the country's GDP under his government. Yogi underlined that his government has pulled the state out of the status of "Beemaru Rajya".

"The economy of UP is the second largest in the country. The contribution of UP to the country's GDP has increased. We have pulled UP out of the status of Beemaru Pradesh. This has happened without imposing any taxes on the people. The cost of diesel and petrol is the least in UP," he said in the Assembly.

Yogi invokes Lord Ram

Yogi invoked Lord Ram during address and said that when his government presenting its eighth budget, Ram Mandir has been constructed in Ayodhya.

"We have worked for everyone without discrimination. When our government presented its first budget in 2017, we had said that it would be dedicated to Lord Ram. It is our luck that as we present our eighth budget, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been constructed and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony has been completed. Lord Ram is the symbol of 'lokmangal'," he said.

Yogi attacks Samajwadi Party

Yogi attacked the previous governments in the state and said that they did not have the will to do anything for the public.

"There was no vision and thinking in the previous governments. They did not have the will to do anything for the public," he said.

"No one is ready to join hands with the leader of opposition (Akhilesh Yadav). Everyone feels that he may betray anytime. Akhilesh did not take the name of Chaudhary Charan Singh in his speech, which should have been taken. You refused to go to Ayodhya. You do not want to go to Ayodhya. You visit Britain often," Yogi said.