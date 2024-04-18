FIR lodged against woman alleging BJP MP Ravi Kishan as daughter’s father

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO BJP MP Ravi Kishan at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

An FIR has been filed at the Hazratganj police station, naming six individuals, including Aparna Thakur, who claimed BJP’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla fathered her daughter. The complaint was filed by Ravi Kishan’s wife, Preeti Shukla. Aparna Thakur of Lucknow recently accused actor-politician Ravi Kishan of neglecting their daughter from her second marriage. Thakur claimed that Kishan has refused to acknowledge their daughter both socially and publicly.

FIR lodged against Thakur

In a significant development, Ravi Kishan’s wife, Preeti Shukla, has filed an FIR against Aparna Thakur at the Hazratganj police station. The complaint, filed late Tuesday night, alleges that Thakur threatened Shukla and demanded Rs 20 crores. Thakur purportedly claimed to have connections with the underworld and threatened to implicate Kishan in a false rape case if the demand wasn’t met.

Details revealed in FIR

According to the FIR, Aparna Thakur is married to Rajesh Soni and has a 27-year-old daughter and a 25-year-old son. Thakur’s alleged threats and subsequent press conference in Lucknow prompted Shukla to file the FIR.

Aparna’s response and intentions

In her press conference, Aparna Thakur asserted her daughter’s paternity and expressed her intention to pursue legal action in the matter. She urged the Chief Minister to intervene for her daughter’s recognition and rights. Thakur clarified that she refrained from involving the police out of concern for Kishan’s well-being and emphasised her desire for him to acknowledge their daughter.

Kishan’s response

Despite attempts to reach Ravi Kishan for comment, he was unavailable due to his electoral commitments. He conveyed that he would address the matter later.

Also read | Noida Police's joint operation nets massive drug haul worth over Rs 100 crore