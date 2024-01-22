Ram Temple consecration: Muslim woman names newborn baby Ram Rahim

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A Muslim woman named her newborn baby Ram Rahim amid celebrations of Ram Temple consecration

In a heartwarming gesture, a Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad named her newborn baby Ram Rahim as he was was born on the day of consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Dr Naveen Jain, the in-charge of the District Women hospital, said that a woman Farzana gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. "Both the child and the mother are fine", Dr Jain said.

"The child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim," he added. Banu said that she has named the child as Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The whole nation celebrated with fervour after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday. Prime Minister Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

During the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha, the Prime Minister also performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus' at the temple.

About the Ram Temple

It should be mentioned here that the magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

