PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 19,100 crore in UP's Bulandshahr

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur today (January 25). At around 1:45 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores in Bulandshahr. The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil, gas, urban development and housing.

During the programme in Bulandshahr, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation the 173 km long double line electrified section between New Khurja-New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing. This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs. Further, this section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering.

It has a one kilometre long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification, which is first of its kind in the world. This tunnel is designed to seamlessly operate double-stack container trains. This new DFC section will help in improving the operation of passenger trains due to shifting of goods trains on DFC track.

Other projects inauguration:

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation the fourth line connecting Mathura-Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern Western and Eastern India.

PM Modi will dedicate multiple road development projects to nation. The projects include Aligarh to Bhadwas four laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34); widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and four laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II. These road projects, developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 5,000 crore will improve connectivity and help in the economic development in the region.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline. Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255 km long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of the scheduled time. The project will help in the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow and Kanpur.

PM Modi at Greater Noida:

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation ‘Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida’ (IITGN). It has been developed in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,714 crore, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors with Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east. IITGN’s strategic location ensures unparalleled connectivity as other infrastructure for multi-modal connectivity are present in the vicinity of this project viz. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (5 km), Yamuna Expressway (10 km), Delhi Airport (60 km), Jewar Airport (40 km), Ajaibpur Railway Station (0.5 km) and New Dadri DFCC Station (10 km). The project marks a significant step towards fostering industrial growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including construction of sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about Rs 460 crore. This work includes construction of 30 MLD STP at Masani, rehabilitation of existing 30 MLD at Trans Yamuna and 6.8 MLD STP at Masani and construction of 20 MLD TTRO plant (Tertiary Treatment and Reverse Osmosis Plant). Prime Minister will also inaugurate Moradabad (Ramganga) sewerage system and STP works (Phase I). The project built at cost of about Rs 330 crore, consists of 58 MLD STP, about 264 km sewerage network and nine sewage pumping stations for pollution abatement of Ramganga River at Moradabad.

PM Modi in Jaipur:

At around 5:30 pm, Prime Minister will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur. PM, along with President Emmanuel Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal.

ALSO READ:​ PM Modi interacts with NCC, NSS volunteers who will take part in Republic Day parade in Delhi

ALSO READ: PM Modi asks ministers to refrain from visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple due to heavy rush: Sources