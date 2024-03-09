PM Modi's mega roadshow, visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted a mega roadshow and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister conducted a 28-kilometer-long roadshow from Babatpur Airport till Baba Vishwanath Temple. This was the Prime Minister's 45th visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

During the roadshow, preparations were made for his grand welcome at 38 places.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied PM Modi during the roadshow and visit to the Kashi temple.

Members of the Muslim community had gathered outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple to welcome the Prime Minister.

BJP workers and locals also lined up on the roads outside the airport from where Modi began the 28-km long roadshow.

BJP regional chief Dilip Patel said that Varanasi district and metropolitan unit made elaborate arrangements for Modi's visit. The locals, including women and children, showered flowers on the prime minister during the roadshow amid playing of drums, he said.

PM Modi was also scheduled to visit Atulanand School located in Gilat Bazaar and Kabir Chaura, among other places on the route of the roadshow, Patel said.

Patel said the prime minister will make a night halt at the BLW Guest House. On the second day of his visit on Sunday, he will leave for Azamgarh from Bareka helipad at around 10 am.

Earlier today, PM Modi visited Assam and West Bengal during which he launched various development projects including inauguration of the Sela tunnel.

