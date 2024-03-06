PM Modi to inaugurate 17-km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 17-kilometer-long stretch of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor, running from Duhai to Modi Nagar North, on Wednesday. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials have confirmed that the Prime Minister will also flag off a Namo Bharat train from the Muradnagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station via video conference from Kolkata.

Extended route to include 3 stations

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also be in attendance at the inauguration ceremony. This extension marks the completion of an additional 17-kilometre stretch beyond the operational priority section of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor. The extended route will include three stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.

"With the inauguration of this additional 17-km section, Namo Bharat services will be seamlessly available on 34 km of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, incorporating eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North," the NCRTC said.

Convenience to commuters

Once the Duhai to Modi Nagar (North) section is operational, commuters will have the convenience of travelling on the RRTS from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar (North), covering a distance of 34-kilometre and including eight stations in Ghaziabad district.

Officials have indicated that fare details for the entire 34-kilometre section will be announced soon. The overall RRTS project, spanning 82 kilometers, encompasses a total of 25 stations, with four located in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad district, and 13 in Meerut district, including a local metro module.

India's inaugural RRTS corridor

The foundation stone for India's inaugural RRTS corridor, linking Delhi to Meerut, was laid by the Prime Minister in March 2019. It was started for passenger operations in October 2023.

"The newly-added 17-km stretch of the Namo Bharat train service extends the coverage of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor beyond its initial operational priority section.

This expansion is poised to boost regional connectivity, making commuting within the area more convenient and seamless," the NCRTC said in a statement.

The RRTS boasts a design speed of 180 kmph and operation speed of 160 kmph. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching over 82 km, is expected to shrink travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour.

(With inputs from PTI)

