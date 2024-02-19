PM Modi at UP Global Investors Summit: 'Red tape culture' replaced by 'red carpet culture' in state

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 19) addressed the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow and said that a condusive atmosphere for investment and employment was not present nearly seven years ago, but today crores of rupees are being invested in the state.

"We are gathered here with the resolve to build 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' for 'Viksit Bharat'. I have been told that through technology, lakhs of people from more than 400 Vidhan Sabha seats of UP are connected to this event...7-8 years back, we couldn't even think that there could be such an atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh regarding investment and employment. There used to be news of crime, riots and snatching. At that time, if someone said that UP would be developed, perhaps nobody would have been ready to even hear that...Today, lakhs and crores of rupees of investment are coming into Uttar Pradesh..." he said.

Unprecedented positivity regarding India seen across globe: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the world is looking at India with "unprecedented positivity" today.

"I am not assessing today's event only in terms of investment. The hope, the hope for better returns I am seeing in all investors has an extensive context. Today, you can go anywhere in the world - unprecedented positivity regarding India is seen," he said.

PM Modi lauds UP's law and order

PM Modi praised the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to curb crime in the state and said that the "red tape culture" and has ended and a "red carpet culture" has been introduced.

"It has been 7 years since a double-engine government was formed in UP. In the last 7 years, the 'red tape culture' in the state has been ended and a 'red carpet culture' has been brought here. In the last 7 years, crime has reduced in UP and business culture has expanded. In the last 7 years, an environment of business, development and trust has been formed in UP. The double-engine government has shown that if there is a true intention for change, nobody can stop it," he said.