Fire breaks out in apartment building in Noida's Sector 11

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Noida's Sector 11 on Saturday night.

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Noida's Sector 11 on Saturday night. About half a dozen fire tenders are present at the spot. Everyone was evacuated on time despite chaos erupting due to the fire.

At present, no information about anyone being hurt has been reported. The incident took place in the GC Dhawal Apartment located in Sector 11 of Police Station Phase 1 area of Noida.

The fire department received a call 8:15 pm claiming that fire broke out in an apartment building. After receiving the information, the fire department rushed to the spot with four fire tenders and started extinguishing the fire. The fire is not yet completely controlled.

CFO Pradeep Kumar said, "At present no one is trapped inside, everyone came out in time. The work is going on to extinguish the fire. This fire incident is of GC Dhawal Apartment located in Sector 11, Noida." CFO further said, "It started in the basement and has slowly reached the first floor, efforts are on to extinguish it and the fire will be brought under control soon."

(Reported by - Rahul Thakur)

