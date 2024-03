Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha election 2024: Who has an upper hand?BJP's Sanjeev Balyan or SP's Harendra Singh Malik

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha election 2024

Muzaffarnagar is a city under Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments — Budhana, Charthawal, Khatauli and Sardhana.

Who is Sanjeev Balyan

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjeev Baliyan represents the Muzaffarnagar constituency. He has been elected to Lok Sabha from Muzaffarnagar constituency in 2014 and 2019. He is a veterinarian by qualification and did his PhD in Veterinary Anatomy. He was appointed as the Minister of State for Agriculture and food processing in the National Democratic Alliance government in May 2014. Then, in July 2016, he was moved to be Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, under Minister Uma Bharti. In 2019, he defeated Ajit Singh in a very close contest.

Who is Harendra Singh Malik

Harendra Singh Malik is an ex-MP who hails from Muzzafarnagar. He is a well known Jat leader in Western UP. He was first elected as an MLA in 1985 from Khatauli seat on a Lok Dal ticket and then in 1989 moved to Baghra seat after joining Janata Dal and remained an MLA for next seven years for the same place. Harendra Malik has been an active farmers' leader and represented their interests at various levels.