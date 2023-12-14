Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
  Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad High Court approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the arguments of Shahi Idgah Masjid. Our demand was that in Shahi Idgah Masjid there are a lot of signs and symbols of the Hindu temple, and to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required, said Vishnu Som, lawyer for the Hindu side.

In a major development in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday approved the survey of the Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura. The court accepted the petition of Hindu side and approved the court commission survey of Shahi Idgah complex.

Earlier today, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "It's good that the verdict will come. The survey is important... The survey clearly shows the facts..."

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side said, "Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on December 18."

