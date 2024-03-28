Mukhtar Ansari, jailed gangster, hospitalised after suffering heart attack, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mukhtar Ansari

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari's health has once again deteriorated. According to the sources, he suffered a heart attack following which he was brought from Banda jail to the medical college for treatment in Banda.

This is the second time within two days when he was taken to thehospial. Earlier, Ansari was on Tuesday hospitalised for around 14 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after he complained of abdominal pain.

Principal of Rani Durgavati Medical College, Banda, Sunil Kaushal said that Ansari was admitted to hospital at around 3.45 am following "pain in the stomach and problem in urinating and excretion" .

"At around 5.45 pm on Tuesday, Ansari was discharged from the ICU ward of the medical college, and the jail administration took him back to prison," he said.

Poision conspiracy created by his brother

Meanwhile, his brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, who reached the hospital, alleged that he was given poison in jail. An official statement of the prison department released in Lucknow this afternoon said, "Due to the sudden deterioration in the health of prisoner Mukhtar Ansari and falling in the toilet in the night, he was immediately given treatment by the jail doctor.

Mukhtar Ansari, 60, is a five-time former MLA from Mau Sadar seat and has been behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He has over 60 criminal cases pending against him. Ansari has been sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP and was lodged in the Banda jail.

His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year. His family members had earlier expressed apprehension that Mukhtar Ansari could be killed in a fake encounter.

Ansari claimed on Tuesday, "Mukhtar said that he was given poisonous a substance in food in jail. This happened for the second time. Around 40 days ago also he was given poison. And recently on March 19 of March 22, he was again given this (poison) due to which his condition is bad."

Ansari said that during the virtual hearing of a case in a Barabanki court on March 21, Mukhtar's lawyer had filed an application in the court alleging that his client had been given "slow poison" in jail due to which his condition was deteriorating.

Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari alleged that he was not allowed to meet his father despite his name being on the visitors' list along with that of his uncle Afzal Ansari.

(With PTI inputs)