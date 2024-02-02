Puja to continue inside Gyanvapi complex as Allahabad HC refuses to give relief to Muslim side

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Gyanvapi Mosque complex as seen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after the district court granted the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, in Varanasi.

Gyanvapi: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi didn't get any relief from the Allahabad High Court on Friday as it filed a plea challenging a Varanasi court's order allowing Hindus to perform prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.

This means that Puja in the southern cellar of the complex will continue for now. The High Court has fixed February 6 as the next date for hearing in the matter.

Earlier, a Varanasi Court asked the District Magistrate (DM) to make arrangements for 'Puja/Raga-Bhoga' of Idols inside Mosque's Southern Cellar (Vyas Ji Tahkhana).

The Muslim side filed a plea in district court seeking a stay for 15 days on puja inside the basement. The Hindu side also filed a caveat, seeking that it should be heard before the court passes any order.

The matter was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta by senior advocate SFA. Naqvi and he was asked to move an urgent listing plea before the Registrar Listing.

The development comes after the Supreme Court refused to urgently hear the Mosque Committee's plea against the order allowing puja in Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana, located at the southern cellar of the Mosque.

The Varanasi District Judge had directed the district administration to make appropriate arrangements within 7 days for Hindus to conduct worship rituals inside one of the sealed cellars (Vyas ji ka tehkhana) inside the existing Gyanvapi mosque complex.

