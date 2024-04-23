Fugitive western Uttar Pradesh gangster held in Thailand along with girlfriend: Police sources

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A fugitive gangster of western Uttar Pradesh Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kaana, wanted in multiple cases by the Noida Police, has been arrested in Thailand, official sources said on Tuesday (April 23). Besides him, his girlfriend Kajal Jha has also been taken into custody by the authorities in Thailand, they added.

Cases against gangster

Nagar, who is allegedly involved in scrap trade, has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year.

The 42-year-old gangster is also an accused in a gang-rape case filed at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 28, 2023, officials said.

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been in touch with the Interpol and local authorities abroad. A look out circular and red corner notice were also issued against him in January this year over suspicion that he could flee the country," a senior police officer said, confirming that Nagar and Jha have been apprehended in Thailand.

Gangster to be brought back

He will be brought back to Greater Noida following due legal proceedings for trial in the cases underway against them, the official said.

Ever since the Gangsters Act case was lodged, the police here have arrested around a dozen of his gang members and sealed allegedly ill-gotten assets, including factories, offices and vehicles, worth around Rs 200 crore.

Nagar has been into scrap trade where he allegedly used criminal influence to win contracts and even engaged in loot of material from industrial sites, according to the police.

