COVID-19: BJP councillor tests positive in Ghaziabad as district reports fresh case after 8 months

Amid the growing threat of the new COVID variant JN.1, a fresh case has been found in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after nearly eight months. According to the information, BJP councillor Amit Tyagi has tested positive for coronavirus. Notably, the COVID cases have started rising once again in different parts of the country after the emergence of the new variant.

The BJP councillor Tyagi is a resident of Shastri Nagar in Ghaziabad. His family members have travel history to Dubai and now they will also be tested. The health department is likely to take their samples and get genome sequencing done.

21 cases of JN.1 variant so far

A data by the Union Health Ministry showed that as many as 21 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported across the country so far. Cases of the new coronavirus variant have been reported in Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The official source said that 19 cases of the new coronavirus variant have been reported from Goa while one each from Maharashtra and Kerala. A descendant of the Omicron lineage, JN.1 has become one of the fastest-spreading viruses in the past few weeks.

WHO terms JN.1 strain 'variant of interest'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has classified COVID-19 strain JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread. The health agency also said that it poses a "low" global public health risk. The JN.1 variant was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sublineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said. The WHO also anticipated that this variant may cause an increase in SARS-CoV-2 cases amid a surge of infections of other viral and bacterial infections, especially in countries entering the winter season.

Centre issues advisory to states

The central government has issued an advisory to the state governments urging them to make adequate health arrangements amid the recent uptick in COVID cases and detection of JN.1 subvariant. "Considering the upcoming festive season, there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene", read the advisory. The centre further directed the states to monitor the occurrence of respiratory diseases district-wise.

