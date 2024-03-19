Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chandauli Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Mahendranath Pandey to take on Samajwadi Party's Veerendra Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Dr. Mahendranath Pandey for the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Hailing from Gazipur, Pandey has served as a minister in the central government and secured victory for the BJP on the Chandauli seat after a gap of 16 years in 2014. His margin of victory increased significantly in the 2019 elections.

SP chooses former minister Veerendra Singh as opponent

Facing Pandey is Veerendra Singh, a former minister who began his political journey with the Congress, later joined Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and subsequently moved to the Samajwadi Party (SP). Singh's political affiliations have seen shifts over the years, reflecting the dynamic nature of Uttar Pradesh politics.

A hat-trick attempt

Pandey's candidacy from Chandauli indicated the party's confidence in his ability to secure victory once again. Having previously won the seat in 2014 and 2019, Pandey aimed to achieve a hat-trick in the upcoming elections.

Previous candidates

Before Pandey, the BJP had successfully secured the Chandauli seat with Anand Ratn Maurya contesting thrice and emerging victorious each time. The constituency held significance as it shares its borders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Political dynamics

Chandauli is known for its complex political landscape, heavily influenced by caste equations. The dominant voter segments include Yadavs, Dalits, and members of the Maurya community, alongside significant populations of Brahmins, Rajputs, Muslims, and Rajbhars.

Chandauli constituency overview

Chandauli, one of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, is geographically adjacent to Varanasi. It comprises five assembly segments, with Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, and Saiyadraja falling within the Chandauli district, and Ajagara and Shivpur in the Varanasi district. Except for Sakaldiha, all assembly seats have been held by the BJP.

Electoral history

Historically, Chandauli has witnessed a diverse range of political affiliations, with various parties claiming victory over the years. While the Congress initially held sway, the seat later saw representatives from the Socialist Party, Janata Party, BJP, and Samajwadi Party, among others. In recent elections, the BJP has maintained a strong presence, particularly with Pandey's consecutive wins in 2014 and 2019.

