Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to check your name in voters list? A step-by-step guide

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar unveiled the schedule for the much-anticipated Lok Sabha Elections 2024, revealing that the polls will unfold in seven phases. The electoral journey will kick off on April 19 and culminate with the final phase slated for June 1, with results expected to be announced on June 4.

Massive voter turnout expected

With approximately 97 crore individuals eligible to vote in the forthcoming election, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasised the significance of citizen participation in shaping the democratic process.

Checking your voter registration status

Here's how you can verify your name on the voter list:

1. Visit the electoral search portal

Access https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ using your phone, PC, or laptop through any web browser.

2. Choose your search option

- Three search options are available:

Search by details: Input simple personal information such as name, father or husband's name, age, date of birth, gender, state, district, and assembly constituency. Enter the CAPTCHA and click the search button.

Search by EPIC: Select your preferred language, enter your EPIC Number (found on your Voter ID card), state, and CAPTCHA. Then, hit the search button.

Search by mobile: Pick your state and language, enter your registered mobile number, and CAPTCHA. Click the search button.

3. Verification process



If your name appears in the search results, you're eligible to cast your vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Remember to carry your Voter ID to the polling booth. Ensuring your voter registration status is up-to-date empowers you to play an active role in the democratic process during the upcoming elections.

Over 97 crore voters eligible for Lok Sabha Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday that over 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasising the importance of voter participation.

Preparedness and assurance

Kumar, addressing a press conference to unveil the election plans, stated that the Election Commission is gearing up to establish 10.5 lakh polling stations nationwide. Assuring readiness, Kumar urged voters to participate actively in the democratic process, emphasising the historic opportunity presented by the elections.

Commitment to conduct free and fair elections

The Chief Election Commissioner pledged to conduct the national election with integrity, aiming to enhance India's reputation on the global stage. Kumar expressed confidence in ensuring a memorable, independent, and impartial electoral process following comprehensive assessments in all states.

Extensive electoral infrastructure

Providing insights into the electoral infrastructure, Kumar highlighted the staggering numbers: 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations staffed by 1.5 crore personnel, and 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Voter demographics and turnout

Kumar revealed the voter demographics, with 97.8 crore eligible voters, including 49.72 crore males, 47.1 crore females, and 1.82 crore first-time voters. Reflecting on past elections, Kumar noted the peaceful conduct of the last 11 state elections, with minimal instances of violence or re-polls, indicating a positive trend for future polls.

Recap of 2019 elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, conducted in seven phases, there were a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters, with a turnout of 67.4%. The results saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 303 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with 52 seats, among other political parties.

