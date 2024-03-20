Badaun double murder: Accused's kin taken into custody, why did killer say'aaj kaam pura ho gaya'? | 10 points

After two children were hacked to death in Badaun's Baba Colony, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday took the father and uncle into custody. As the UP Police is still trying to know the reason for the brutal murder, the parents too are inconsolable and looking for answers.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
- Alleged accused Sajid entered the house on Tuesday at around 7:30 pm and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them.
- He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The murder weapon and the revolver have been recovered.
- In the FIR, the family of the deceased children aged around 11 and 6 years has also named the brother, Javed of the accused.
- The father of the deceased also said, "After the murder, both Javed and Sajid came down. My wife had gone inside to take the money. She saw that there was blood on the clothes of both of them, there was blood on the knife and Javed told my wife 'Maine aapna kaam pura kiya' (I completed my work today)."
- Following the commotion the third child also entered the crime scene. However, he managed to run with minor injuries.
- According to the family, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 from the father of the deceased children.