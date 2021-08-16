Video of preschool friends who battled cancer together reuniting for first time will melt your heart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MACKY.STRONG Video of preschool friends who battled cancer together reuniting for 1st time will melt your heart

Three-year-old Payson Altice and Mack Porter met at Phoenix Children's Hospital while they were both fighting cancer in 2021. After being away for weeks, the two friends, who were in remission, reunited once again. The heartwarming video that beautifully captures their unconditional bond of friendship is winning hearts on the internet.

Take a look:

In the short video clip, Mack can be seen giving a bouquet of flowers to Altice. The two then hugged each other and even danced together.

Payson, Mack and their families told "World News Tonight" that the moment was unforgettable.

"That was a blessing to just watch our children be children," said Mack's mother, Danielle Porter.

Payson's mother, Tracey Altice, said that Mack and Payson set an example for how to get through tough situations. "During these scary and hard times," she said. "No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way."

The video has stirred a lot of emotions among the netizens and they could not stop from sharing their reactions on social media. One of the users tweeted, "Beautiful, we can learn a lot from Children!"