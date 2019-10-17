Twinkle Khanna has the internet in splits yet again. Cowww! Oops. Wowww

Count the cows in the picture ;)

There is a reason Twinkle Khanna's Twitter handle, and her first book, is named 'Mrs Funny Bones' -- she never fails to tickle the funny bone of her readers.

The actress-turned-author is currently on a vacation with her sister Rinke and friend Karishma Bedi, and her latest Instagram post has cracked up the internet -- yet again (and quite living up to her name).

The latest post features six cows (wait for it), and a few amongst them are more sacred than others. No kidding!

Twinkle shared a picture of herself sitting on the roadside where a few cows were in a restive state. She wrote, "Six cows sitting together, some more sacred than others #TravelDiaries."

Didn't get the joke?

Hmmm!

Dia Mirza and Tahira Kashyap were the first ones to spot the joke (yes, it needs to be spotted).

Earlier, on Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from her river rafting expedition. "A morning that began in Mumbai's humid armpit and ended here, halfway down a river, where everything was drenched and nothing dampened. #TheThreeMusketeers." she wrote.