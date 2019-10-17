Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Twinkle Khanna has the internet in splits yet again. Cowww! Oops. Wowww

Twinkle Khanna has the internet in splits yet again. Cowww! Oops. Wowww

Why should cows have all the fun? Mooooo!

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2019 15:51 IST
Count the cows in the picture ;)

Count the cows in the picture ;)

There is a reason Twinkle Khanna's Twitter handle, and her first book, is named 'Mrs Funny Bones' -- she never fails to tickle the funny bone of her readers.

The actress-turned-author is currently on a vacation with her sister Rinke and friend Karishma Bedi, and her latest Instagram post has cracked up the internet -- yet again (and quite living up to her name).

The latest post features six cows (wait for it), and a few amongst them are more sacred than others. No kidding!

Twinkle shared a picture of herself sitting on the roadside where a few cows were in a restive state. She wrote, "Six cows sitting together, some more sacred than others #TravelDiaries." 

Didn't get the joke?

Hmmm!

Count the cows in the picture ;)

Dia Mirza and Tahira Kashyap were the first ones to spot the joke (yes, it needs to be spotted).

Earlier, on Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from her river rafting expedition. "A morning that began in Mumbai's humid armpit and ended here, halfway down a river, where everything was drenched and nothing dampened. #TheThreeMusketeers." she wrote.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIt's Karwa Chauth today. And Twitter is celebrating with memes Next Story  