Indie razor brand ad asks girls to join Movember, accept body hair in viral video

Billie's newest advertisement encourages women to grow moustaches on their faces.

Movember -- No Shave November -- has been a path-breaking movement that goaded men to stop shaving and embrace their body hair.

The month-long journey also raised cancer awareness.

An Indie razor brand -- Billie -- has now opened up a similar conversation for women too in a new campaign.

Billie's newest advertisement encourages women to grow moustaches on their faces.

The ad's caption on YouTube reads: "Newsflash: women have mustaches. We’ve been trained to hide them wax them, bleach them, shave them but that doesn’t make them any less real. Fuzzy and faint or dark and dazzling, they’re there. So this Movember, we’re growing out our (formerly) top secret upper lip hair."

In the said video, models throw away their wax strips and tweezers and put mascara on their upper lip hair, style it with brow gel and put bright lipstick to highlight their moustache.

What we do understand from the viral video is the brand is encouraging women to shave only if they want to, not because they need to. But we don't know how many women will volunteer to practise and exercise this -- especially in the modern day and age where standards of feminity are ruled and dictated by Instagram photos and influencers.