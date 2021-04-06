Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASLEEN ROYAL Jasleen Royal collabs with Yashraj Mukhate for fun acapella version of Rangeela; see viral video

Singer Jasleen Royal along with social media sensation composer Yashraj Mukhate have recreated AR Rahman's popular title track of the 1995 superhit "Rangeela", which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan, and filmed on Urmila Matondkar in the film.

Jasleen and Yashraj have composed a short, acapella cover of the song, "Ho ja rangeela re". In a video posted by Jasleen on her Instagram account, she sings the song while Yashraj gives the beats.

Jasleen took to her Instagram and posted a video. “Here’s something fun that I recorded with @yashrajmukhate. Had fun doing this and hope you’ll love it! Music that just doesn’t get old,” Jasleen captioned.

Many popular celebrities dropped their love in the comments section. Youtuber-actor Prajakta Koli wrote, "Love this so much. OMG." Maanvi Gagroo said, "FAB".

Jasleen, who has sung tracks such as "Din shagna da" and "Jaha tu chala" among others, said Rahman has been everyone's inspiration from a long time.

She tells IANS: "There's an AR Rahman song for every phase of my life. His music inspired me to become a composer, It was him who helped me realise the power of music. So when Yashraj Mukhate and I decided to collaborate, it had be on a Rahman song. Yashraj is creating content which is being loved by all age groups, from a 15 year old to a 60 year old. He is super talented and enthusiastic and I loved jamming with him."

This is not the first time that Yashraj Mukhate has recorded acapella song with a Bollywood playback singer. Earlier, Yashraj had collaborated with Bollywood popular singer Rekha Bhardwaj for the cover of Insaaf Hoga, from Meghna Gulzar’s Talvar (2015). The remake was dedicated to the far,mers protest that were jhap[pening in the country.

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame with his rap video on the epic dialogue Rasode Me Kaun Tha from a daily soap. Mukhate's other hits include Pawri mash-up featuring Pakistani girl, Kya karun main itni sundar hun, Sadda kutta kutta (featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill), and Bigg Boss 14 star Rakhi Sawant's Charsuli Garduli.

Several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu and Shahid Kapoor among many others were seen grooving on his creations, which Mukhate feels gave momentum to his already growing popularity.

-with IANS inputs