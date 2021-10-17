Girl dances her heart out to Saat Samundar Paar on railway platform in viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_SAHELIRUDRA_ Girl dances to Saat Samundar Paar on railway platform in viral video | WATCH

A video of a girl dancing to the song Saat Samundar Paar on a railway platform is going viral on social media. The girl named, Saheli Rudra is an Instagram influencer. As the girl dances her heart out on the remix number, the onlookers looked fascinated with her moves. The video of the girl gathered millions of views in just a few days. Sharing the video on her Instagram, the girl wrote, "Apne pyaar se milne jaa rhe."

The video was uploaded by the Instagram influencer a week ago and since then it has gathered over 25 million views and nearly 2 million likes. Netizens bombarded the video with praises. One of the users wrote, "Kolkata is love. So proud of you. #kolkatarocks." Another commented, "Nice outfit."

In the video, the girl can be seen performing to the popular song Saat Samundar Paar from the film Vishwatma. It featured Divya Bharti and Sunny Deol. Watch the original music video here:

There have been many such videos of people dancing in public areas on their favourite tracks that have taken the internet by storm. They have become a rage on social media.