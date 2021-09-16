Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STREET FOOD RECIPES Bizarre mango ice cream chaat loaded with cheese leaves netizens feeling awful

It seems like there is a competition of bizarre food items running in the country as there's no end to weird food combinations and recipes that go viral each day on social media. After a picture of Maggi milkshake, another displeasing recipe has got netizens attention, which is Chaat made with mango ice cream. A street food stall in Vadodara is selling this bizarre chaat made with Mango dolly ice cream.

It is a twisted version of Gujarat’s famous dish dabeli. In the three-minute video which is going viral on Twitter, the vendor is seen using bread slices soaked in yellow syrup. He is then seen topping it off with a sweet-sour syrup and sauces, including mango chutney. After layering it with some chopped dry fruits, the vendor neatly dices some ice cream on it. The most hard to belive ingredient added to this is cheese. The maker went over the top and grated two cubes of cheese on the chaat and as if that was not enough, he neatly cut another ice cream to finish off the dish.

Before you are disgusted with the displeasing and weird concoction, take a look at the recipe of the mango ice cream chaat:

The video has instantly caught the attention of netizens, leaving social media flooded with reactions.