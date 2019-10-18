Friday, October 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. Armed robber refuses cash from an old lady, kisses her forehead instead

Armed robber refuses cash from an old lady, kisses her forehead instead

An incident from Brazil is going viral that stands to substantiate the absurdity of life. And robbery too.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
Brasilia (Brazil) Published on: October 18, 2019 14:53 IST
The robbers stole around $240 in cash and a few items

The robbers stole around $240 in cash and a few items before fleeing.

Life can be weird. And so can be people. Robbers, more so.

An incident from Brazil is going viral that stands to substantiate the absurdity of life. And robbery too.

A CCTV footage from a robbery in a Brazilian medical store shows two men entering the store wearing helments and threatening the staff.

One of the men then is seen talking to an elderly lady, who looks like is offering her money to him -- before the armed man taps her on the shoulder in an attempt to calm her. 

The robber then plants a kiss on her forehead.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the city of Amarante in Brazil, and the duo are still at large, reports say.

The robbers stole around $240 in cash and a few items before fleeing.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  