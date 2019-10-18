Armed robber refuses cash from an old lady, kisses her forehead instead

The robbers stole around $240 in cash and a few items before fleeing.

Life can be weird. And so can be people. Robbers, more so.

An incident from Brazil is going viral that stands to substantiate the absurdity of life. And robbery too.

A CCTV footage from a robbery in a Brazilian medical store shows two men entering the store wearing helments and threatening the staff.

One of the men then is seen talking to an elderly lady, who looks like is offering her money to him -- before the armed man taps her on the shoulder in an attempt to calm her.

The robber then plants a kiss on her forehead.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the city of Amarante in Brazil, and the duo are still at large, reports say.

