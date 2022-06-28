YouTube India ups the stakes in viral short resignation letter trend, writes 'chaliye khatam.....'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER YouTube logo

YouTube India has jumped on the viral short resignation letter trend. It was kick-started recently when a three-worded resignation letter was shared on social media and quickly went viral. Netizens not only found the situation hilarious but also tried to recreate it in their respective workplaces. Thus, the short resignation letter trend was born. Now, YouTube has also shared its version of the short resignation letter on Twitter, prompting all sorts of reactions from the netizens.

YouTube's version of short resignation letter trend

On Twitter, YouTube India shared their version of a concise resignation letter. It read, "To whomsoever, it may concern. Chaliye khatam karte hain. Yours sincerely." Netizens were left ROFLing as this tweet surfaced. Many funny comments started flooding the post. It has become a major source of fun for internet users.

Netizens comment on YouTube's resignation letter

Reacting to the social media post, one of the Twitter users wrote, "resignation ka bhi alag format hota hai u just submit a letter lol (sic)." Another on simply wrote, "Funny one (sic)."

The viral short resignation letter

Recently, a three-worded resignation letter had gone viral among internet users. A short, to-the-point resignation letter grabbed the internet's attention. Without much drama, in just three words, this person resigned from their job. Netizens are quite amused over the same and could not stop laughing. Once the letter went viral on social media, Twitter users shared their hilarious stories and reactions.

The picture of the short-worded resignation letter was shared on Twitter. The letter simply read, "Bye bye sir." Dropping it, the user wrote, "Simple." People were left in splits over the resignation letter and had a lot to say about it.

