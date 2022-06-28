John Cena celebrates 20 years of WWE debut: Emotional fans thank him for making 'childhood better'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHASHANK_SSMB John Cena

It's been twenty years since John Cena made his debut in WWE. He made his WWE debut on June 28th, 2002 on Smackdown against the legendary Kurt Angle. Cena made his WWE return on this week's RAW. The 16-time World Champion addressed the WWE Universe at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. He reflected on his journey so far and thanked his fans for supporting him ever since. Cena who is currently enjoying his innings in Hollywood said while he isn't sure exactly when he'll wrestle again, it's definitely on the cards. He also mentioned that he won't just be coming back for one more match.

He said: "It's been 20 years and I'm 45 years old, I only state that because I don't know when you're gonna see me in the ring again. I'm not saying you won't, I just don't know when that's going to be.

Watch his full address here:

John Cena's touching message left his fans emotional. They took to social media and bombarded the platforms with their heartfelt wishes and message for the WWE legend. Check out their reactions below: