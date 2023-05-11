Woman performs skincare and applies makeup while skydiving from 10,000 ft. Internet REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MCKENNAKNIPE Mckenna Knipe does her skincare while skydiving

McKenna, an Instagram influencer, has become a part of netizens' discussion on social media. You might wonder why? It's because of her unique videos. She is doing something that very few of us would have the guts to try. She performs incredible tricks while skydiving, and we are completely in awe of these adrenaline-boosting videos. While the majority of her videos feature her devouring various foods as she skydives from great heights, this one film from last year featured her performing her skincare routine as she skydived from 10,000 feet. The video has received over 5 lakh views since it was posted to McKenna's Instagram account.

She repeatedly opens little bottles in this trending video and uses moisturiser and other skincare products. This is perhaps the first time someone has tried to do their skincare routine properly while flying. "What’s your skincare routine? No better way to feel refreshed, awake, and moisturized than @oakessentials at 10,000 ft! Seriously though, this brand rocks! Try out their “Routine” for a full and healthy, all natural glow!" is what the caption says.

The internet considers this to be a courageous endeavour. Some folks were also in awe at how she executed the trick while in midair. One user commented, "Ok. So you have roasted and killed every beauty influencer on insta by doing this. Wow," another user said, "Coming down the sky fresh and clean," one user writes, "Aren't you afraid of crashing with the UFO?" Several users wondered, "How are the slippers not falling off" or "HOW DO U RECORD THESE." Many even commented, "Women", "Brave", and "Such a vibe" and some demanded new challenges like, "Try juggling plz" and "Nice...can u drink coffee floating in da sky."

She has performed other "stunts" as well, including stuffing pies in her face and eating a burger while perched on a skydiver. Check out her top most popular ventures.

Her creative 'windy' approach of promoting various products and foods is excellent, "Wise words. Support your local businesses!!! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies…. I Had to see why, the best way I know how! absolutely BOMB ! Freshly made every day!!" the caption read.

Here's another video of her devouring a delicious burger while sitting on a skydiver.

"I was wondering how I randomly got hit by a half eaten impossible whopper" a user commentsas she threw the leftover burger in the vast sky.

