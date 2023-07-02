Vistara flight brawl: Father yells at man after daughter was inappropriate touched; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brawl in Vistara Aircraft As Father Gets Upset After His Daughter Was 'Touched' By Another Man.

In recent aviation news, two separate incidents on Vistara and Southwest Airlines flights have gained attention after videos of heated altercations on board went viral. In the first incident, a brawl erupted on a Vistara aircraft, sparked by a father’s outrage over his daughter being inappropriately touched by another passenger. The second incident involved a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight losing his temper over a crying baby, leading to a confrontation with the flight crew. These incidents have raised concerns about passenger behavior and the need for enhanced safety measures aboard flights.

Meanwhile, earlier, in another plane-related incident, a video that went viral showed a man losing his calm over a crying baby. The incident took place on a Southwest Airlines Flight to Florida. The video first surfaced on TikTok under the title “Belligerent passenger causes diversion”.

It was then re-shared on other social media platforms. The incident was recorded by a passenger on the flight when the unidentified man was trading heated arguments with two flight attendants. The angry passenger is recorded hurling profanities at the flight crew multiple times to express his frustration.

One crew member can be heard saying, “You’re yelling.” The angry man replies, “So is the baby.” At one point in the video, the woman seated beside the upset passenger was captured placing their head in their hands in a fed-up gesture.

