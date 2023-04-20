Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Only 1% of people can find the hidden cat in this optical illusion in 20 seconds

Can you spot the hidden cat? Take this optical illusion IQ test and test your visual perception.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2023 14:30 IST
Optical Illusion IQ Test
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Optical Illusion IQ Test

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are fascinating and captivating visual phenomena that can challenge our perception and cognitive abilities. They can trick our brains into seeing things that are not there, making us question our understanding of reality. These illusions come in various forms and are often used as a tool to measure a person's IQ levels. In this article, we will explore an optical illusion that has stumped many individuals, with only a small percentage being able to solve it.

The Optical Illusion IQ Test:

Have you ever tried an optical illusion IQ test? If not, get ready to put your observation skills to the test. This particular test involves finding a hidden cat amongst a group of humans in just 20 seconds. Sounds easy enough, right? Think again.

The Challenge:

The optical illusion comprises an image with an array of faces squished together. The colours of the image blend into each other, making it difficult for people to differentiate between the different human heads. The ultimate challenge is to spot the hidden cat within a short time frame of 20 seconds.

India Tv - Optical Illusion IQ Test

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIAOptical Illusion IQ Test

The Illusion:

The optical illusion in question has stumped most people, with only 1% of individuals being able to spot the hidden feline. The image consists of a group of faces with complimentary, dull colours that almost blend into each other. The cat is hidden somewhere among these faces, making it a tough task to locate it.

The Solution:

Finding the hidden cat might be difficult, but fear not, we're here to help. To spot the feline, direct your attention to the bottom-left corner of the image. There, between the images of two women, huddled the hidden cat. 

India Tv - Optical Illusion IQ Test

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIAOptical Illusion IQ Test

This particular illusion has stumped many, but hopefully, with the solution in hand, you can join the 1% of individuals who have solved the puzzle.

