Video of Dubai Sheikh’s jaw-dropping 46-feet Hummer goes viral on internet | Watch

A video featuring a huge Hummer in Dubai has made netizens astonished and now it is going viral on social media. The huge car has simply left people speechless.

The video shows the giant vehicle being manoeuvred on a road with police vehicles parked nearby and sirens blaring, a sight that has left viewers in awe. Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 X3 is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV. The Hummer is also fully driveable, read the caption. Users who shared the clip say the Hummer H1 X3 belongs to Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, a member of the ruling royal family of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Hamad, also known as the Rainbow Sheikh, is renowned for his passion for cars. His collection, worth billions, is spread across four museums in the UAE and Morocco. This Hummer is part of a 200-car collection.

The video has garnered huge likes and views, sparking a flurry of reactions from stunned users. Comments range from humorous quips about the practicality of driving such a large vehicle to expressions of admiration for the Sheikh's unique taste in automobiles.

"They have to close the road when you want to take a drive?? Handy," commented one user. "Where can I get one?" tweeted another. "It's a Humzilla," a third user commented.

Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, is claimed to have seven Mercedes 500 SELs painted in rainbow hues that he keeps in a massive pyramid.

