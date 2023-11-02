Bizarre video of couple drinking water from each other's mouths in Noida goes viral, cops react

Follow us on Image Source : GREATER NOIDA WEST/X The video evoked a response from Noida police

It is safe to say that Instagram reels have become an intricate part of the lives of social media users. However, some bizarre and weird reels often catch the attention of people. In this regard, a similar video has gone viral on social media showing a couple spraying water into each other's mouths in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The bizarre video, uploaded by Greater Noida West on X, shows the woman drinking water from a bottle in Ved Van Park in Noida Sector-78. Her partner then arrives and proposes her by gifting her a ring. The woman then proceeds to spray the water into his mouth, and the man reciprocates by spitting it back into her mouth.

"After Delhi Metro, now such indecent people have started coming to Ved Van Park of Noida Sector-78 who are making such ridiculous reels for likes and comments. There should be a ban on making such reels in public places," the handle named Greater Noida West captioned the video.

The video became viral on the platform, garnering over 48,700 likes. It has also attracted the attention of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida.

"For effective patrolling/checking and necessary action in the area, Station Incharge Sector-113 Noida (Mob-8851066516) has been directed to keep a vigilant eye in the future. Identification is being done with the help of cyber cell!" said DCP_Noida on social media.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react to the absurd video. "They need to be arrested for vulgarity for sure," said a user, while another wrote, " Just stop this type of nonsense".

Notably, a similar incident had gone viral on social media where a couple posted a video of an intimate act in Delhi Metro. Netizens reacted angrily to the act and demanded authorities to ban such activities in metro trains.

Read More Trending News