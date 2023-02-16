This IT company in Madhya Pradesh turns off staff members’ computers if they work past their shift timings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK File Photo for representation only.

An IT company in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has implemented an automated system that turns off employees' computers after their designated shift timings to promote a healthy work-life balance.

In a viral LinkedIn post, SoftGrid Computers' HR representative, Tanvi Khandelwal, revealed that her company prioritizes creating a flexible and enjoyable work environment. Khandelwal shared a photo of a warning message displayed on the employees' computer screens, indicating that their shift had ended, and their desktop would be locked in ten minutes. The message read, "Warning!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 min. Please Go Home."

Khandelwal's caption on the post emphasized the reality of the company's work culture and encouraged others to join SoftGrid Computers. The post received a lot of positive feedback, with users praising the IT company's efforts to prioritize employees' well-being. However, some users found the concept controversial, suggesting that such a system could negatively affect productivity.

The LinkedIn post received multiple comments, with users applauding the company's work environment. One user stated that they wished such a work atmosphere existed in every organization, emphasizing the importance of employers implementing practical measures to promote employees' health, well-being, and happiness. Another user expressed that such measures were necessary in every organization to maintain a disciplined work-life balance.

However, some users disagreed with the concept, stating that it could have an adverse effect on productivity. They suggested that the automated system could disrupt an employee's productive state, thereby leading to a demotivated workforce. They also suggested that work-life balance should not be forced on people but should be something that individuals develop within themselves.

