Uncle teaches adorable nephew how to pour drink, the result is hilarious. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEYEETBABY Uncle teaches nephew how to pour drink

With a following of 1.4 million on Instagram, theyeetbaby's primary objective is to showcase videos of pouring drinks into glasses. Uncle Chris, accompanied by his niece Marleigh, who coined the term 'yeet', initially created these endearing 'pour-the-drink' videos. The videos now feature his nephew, Jack, as well.

In this particular video, Jack can be seen pouring a strawberry milkshake from a small jug into a small glass. Initially, Uncle Chris asks Jack if he is right or left-handed, to which Jack responds that he is right-handed. Uncle Chris then demonstrates how to pour the drink slowly. However, when it is Jack's turn, he quickly pours the entire contents outside of the glass, creating a big mess on the table by toppling the glass too.

Despite Uncle Chris's complaint, Jack appears thrilled with the outcome. Uncle Chris then asks if Jack did it on purpose, and Jack responds by licking the spilt drink off the table with a satisfied expression, leading Uncle Chris to believe that it was intentional.

Watch the viral video of uncle teaching his nephew how to pour a drink here:

ALSO READ:

Viral video: Romantic beach proposal goes wrong after ring falls off in sand. Watch

Viral video: 3 huge snakes fall out of ceiling in Malaysia home, netizens stunned

Couple kisses underwater on V-Day, breaks Guinness World Record. Watch viral video

Read More Trending News