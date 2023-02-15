Viral video: Romantic beach proposal goes wrong after ring falls off in sand. Watch

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
     
Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2023 18:29 IST
Romantic beach proposal goes wrong
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WASAIBI.XO Romantic beach proposal goes wrong

 

A dreamy proposal that was set in a romantic beach location took a wrong turn when the woman being proposed to accidentally dropped the ring in the sand. The incident, which was caught on camera, surfaced on TikTok and has since gone viral on various social media platforms.

Zay had orchestrated a surprise proposal for his partner, Sai, at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, complete with a red carpet, candles, and a large 'Marry Me' sign. He had even enlisted the help of an event planner for the occasion.

The video captured Zay getting down on one knee, asking Sai to marry him, and her excitedly accepting, only for the ring to slip off her finger and disappear into the sand.

Watch the viral video of romantic beach proposal going wrong here:

Sai later explained that the ring was loose and had flown off her finger after only five minutes of wearing it. Fortunately, the ring was eventually found.

In a caption on social media, Sai advised others not to propose with a loose ring on the sand, as she had anticipated the incident would end up on TikTok and in the news. Despite the mishap, many social media users offered congratulations in the comments section. "Thats a scene! Lol," a user commented. "Lol so cute and funny at the same time," another user wrote

