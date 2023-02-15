Viral video: 3 huge snakes fall out of ceiling in Malaysia home, netizens stunned

Follow us on Image Source : TIKTOK 3 huge snakes fall out of ceiling in Malaysia

A jaw-dropping viral video has left netizens horrified that shows three massive snakes falling from the roof of a family's home in Malaysia. The family had reported hearing unusual sounds at night and subsequently called for emergency assistance. The nerve-racking rescue operation was captured on video and was first posted on TikTok by @baju_skoda.

The same video was later shared on Twitter by the user '@BornAKang' with the following caption: "If that happened to me, I'd have to burn down the entire house." It has received over 16.7 million views and 130k likes.

As the video begins, a snake catcher could be seen using a rod to extract a huge snake from the roof, while another handler tries to entice the serpent out by banging on the ceiling with a pole. Within seconds, the snake falls as a portion of the ceiling collapses. The serpent is accompanied by two other massive snakes that could be seen dangling from the remaining ceiling, causing shock and fear among the residents who can be heard screaming in terror.

A more extended version of the video shows what occurred subsequently. As the snakes attempted to make their way back into the roof space, one of the workers managed to grab the tail of one of the snakes and pull it down, eventually dragging the reptile out of the room and down the hallway.

The video soon spread like wildfire on social media, leaving people speechless. The three massive snakes have left individuals expressing their shock and fear at the sight.

A user commented, "Thanks for this...Now I know what tonight's nightmare will consist of!" Another user wrote, "Y'all would find my body in the hallway." A third user wrote, "If that's my house I'm moving planet." A fourth user added, "I'm leaving the entire continent after that."

