Influencer's daughter sitting on floor during lunch due to menstruation sparks outrage | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROOPALSHAHSHAH Influencer's daughter sitting on the floor during lunch.

The recent social media revelation by Surat-based influencer Rupal Mitul Shah has sparked a heated debate over period taboos and cultural practices that segregate menstruating women. Shah posted a video on Instagram showcasing her family's first lunch in their new home. However, what caught attention was her daughter sitting separately on the floor during the meal, with Shah explaining in the caption that it was due to her daughter being on her period, and the family follows this tradition strictly.

The post has generated significant backlash, with users criticising the influencer for perpetuating regressive customs. While the video gained over 6.6 million views, Shah disabled comments on the post. Users on the micro-blogging site 'X' expressed their discontent, with many highlighting the need to abandon such outdated practices that stigmatise women based on menstruation.

The incident shines a light on the evolving perspectives around menstrual taboos. While some defend cultural practices, others argue that such traditions perpetuate discrimination against women and hinder their empowerment. The online conversation sparked by Shah's post reflects the broader societal shift toward dismantling age-old taboos associated with menstruation.

The controversy also raises questions about the role of influencers in perpetuating or challenging cultural norms. Social media influencers have a significant impact on shaping public opinions, and instances like this prompt discussion about the responsibility influencers hold in promoting progressive values.

In a world where conversations around menstrual health and equality are gaining momentum, incidents like these serve as reminders of the deep-rooted taboos that persist in various cultures. The public reaction to Shah's post indicates a growing awareness and demand for breaking free from restrictive practices, emphasising the need for open conversations about menstrual health and dismantling age-old taboos.

“Some “influencer” has posted a reel of her family in a posh looking house sitting on the dining table & eating then the video cuts to her sitting on the floor a little away from them & eating her food. in the caption she mentions, it’s bcs she’s on her period. great culture,” a user wrote.

Criticism on social media highlights concerns about the perceived regressive nature of such practices, with users expressing gratitude for more modern and inclusive family dynamics.

Also read | Couple who went viral for drinking from each other's mouths share another 'cringe' video | WATCH

Read More Trending News