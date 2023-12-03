Couple who went viral for drinking from each other's mouths share another 'cringe' video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X The couple went viral for drinking from each other's mouths

The realm of social media has seen its share of bizarre and 'cringe' videos recently. Recently, a couple's intimate act on Delhi Metro, which has become somewhat of a hub of cringe videos, went viral with negative reactions as they sipped a cold drink from each other's mouths. Undeterred, the couple has posted another video to which netizens can't help but cringe.

The couple were recently seen at Connaught Place, a popular place for hangouts in Delhi. In this video, the man can be seen pouring milk from a packet and pouring it into the woman's mouth. He then scoops the milk with a spoon from her mouth and drinks it. Bystanders in the area seemed to pay no attention to the cringeworthy antics of the couple.

The video was uploaded on social media platform X, and the post included their previous video on Delhi Metro with the caption, "True love". It garnered more than 3 lakh views. As usual, the videos prompted hilarious responses from netizens, who reacted in fury and disgust.

"Jis din dieting karni ho inka video dekh lo. Khaane peene se apne aap nafrat ho jayegi (Watch this video the day you want to diet. You will automatically develop a disgust for eating and drinking)," commented one user. "Hit like if you puked," commented another netizen. "How do I unsee these gross & disgusting 'things'???" a person wrote.

It is the same couple that went viral in which the woman can be seen taking a sip of a soft drink and transferring it to her male companion's mouth, sparking outrage on social media. It is important to mention here that in light of such bizarre antics, the Delhi Metro has discouraged such practices and asked passengers to report them immediately.

"Well we are trying to raise awareness through social media and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts," the DMRC said.

Last month, a video went viral of another couple in Noida where the woman wasseen drinking water from a bottle in Ved Van Park then proceeds to spray the water into her partner's mouth, and the man reciprocates by spitting it back into her mouth. The video gained the attention of police.

"For effective patrolling/checking and necessary action in the area, Station Incharge Sector-113 Noida (Mob-8851066516) has been directed to keep a vigilant eye in the future. Identification is being done with the help of cyber cell!" said DCP_Noida on social media.

ALSO READ | Bizarre video of couple drinking water from each other's mouths in Noida goes viral, cops react

Read More Trending News