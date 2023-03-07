Man finds python hiding behind his fridge in New Jersey home. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/LIBERTY HUMANE SOCIETY Pied Ball Python found behind man’s fridge

Trending News: The Pied Ball Python Morph is a visually striking snake that is highly sought after by collectors and breeders alike. In New Jersey, a resident was surprised to find a piebald ball python hiding behind his refrigerator in his apartment. The resident promptly contacted snake rescuers who took the snake to the Liberty Humane Society animal shelter, where it was identified as a unique variety of ball python known as the pied morph.

The ball python is a popular pet in the United States, known for its gentle nature, non-venomous characteristics, and tendency to curl into a ball when threatened. The rescuers have named the snake "Banana" and are actively trying to locate its owner. If the owner is not found within a week, the shelter will put the snake up for adoption.

The Liberty Humane Society shared a video of the snake on Facebook, noting that Banana is a socialized and domestic snake and is likely someone's escaped pet. The shelter urged anyone with information on the snake's owner to come forward.

The Piebald Ball Python morph is characterized by a unique pattern of patches and speckles of white or light cream colour on a dark background. The exact pattern and intensity of white can vary from individual to individual, making each Pied Ball Python Morph truly one-of-a-kind. This morph is also known for its docile temperament, making it a popular choice for pet owners. Due to its popularity, the Pied Ball Python Morph is widely available in the reptile trade, though prices can vary depending on the quality of the individual

