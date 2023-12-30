Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
Smriti Irani raps official on phone over pendency of teachers’ dues: ‘Every person in Amethi has access to me'

Smriti Irani was on a three-day visit to Amethi where she was approached by a group of retired teachers complaining about their pending dues. The Union Minister rapped the education officer over the phone call, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Amethi (UP) Updated on: December 30, 2023 11:25 IST
Image Source : ANI Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, lashed out at an education officer after meeting retired school teachers who have not been paid their dues. During an event on Friday, Irani was approached by a group of retired school teachers who submitted their grievances to the MP. The Minister dialled the district inspector of schools right away and directed him to clear all the pendencies immediately. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

"Whatever pendency you have on your desk, clear it today itself," she said on the phone.

Irani told the officer that every person in Amethi has access to her and they complain about their problems directly to her.

"Display some humanity. This is Amethi, here every person has access to me," she said.

She said that the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wants the teachers should be paid their dues.

