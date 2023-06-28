Shoaib Akhtar REACTS to Kartik Aryan-Kiara Adavni's 'Pasoori' remake from SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shoaib Akhtar on Pasoori remake

For the past few days, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori has been in the news as makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha decided to remake the song. Singer Arijit Singh has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since the was released online. Not just youth or Indians, seems like Pakistanis are also not happy with the remake. Amid the backlash from fans for ruining the song, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar gave a hilarious reaction to the new song.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib wrote, "Aye ki pasoori paayi ay (What is this disaster)." Reacting to the cricketer's tweet, a person said, "Beraa ghark kr k rkh dea (they have ruined it),” they wrote.

Pasoori Nu Remake

Featuring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the video, the recreated version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Arijit Singh. The video shows the leads romancing each other in the picturesque mountains of Kashmir. Giving it an aesthetic touch, both the leads can be seen wearing white outfits. Their chemistry will surely win your heart.

Sharing the song with his fans, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Aa chale, leke tujhe.. Hain Jaha Silsile… Feel The Magic of Love with Arjijt Singh’s Midas Touch!" Soon after the recreated song was released, the internet couldn't keep calm and flooded social media with reactions. Pasoori Nu has left Twitter divided but Kiara and Kartik's chemistry united fans. While a section of social media users is smitten by Arijit Singh's voice, others slammed the makers for ripping apart such beautiful song.

About the original Pasoori

The original Pakistani song has been crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Penned by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi, the music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. The Punjabi track whose title roughly translates to "difficult mess" was 2022's most-searched song on Google and has surpassed half a billion views on YouTube.

