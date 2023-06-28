Asin Thottumkal sparks DIVORCE rumours after she deletes husband Rahul Sharma's photos from Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma

Ghajini actress Asin grabbed headlines about her rumoured divorce from husband Rahul Sharma. Asin, who left the film industry after her marriage to Micromax founder, deleted all her pictures with husband from her Instagram account. She has also removed her wedding pictures, which has made her fans wonder whether she's heading for a divorce. The former actress, who worked with Aamir Khan, had last posted on Instagram in October 2022. Also, a fan page dedicated to Asin claimed that she had deleted her photos with Rahul in February itself. Currently, her account has pictures of her and Rahul's 5-year-old daughter Arin from the little one's birthday celebration.

Asin has retained only one picture with Rahul in her heartfelt post for late actor Rishi Kapoor. The monochrome photo is from Asin and Rahul's wedding reception which was attended by the veteran actor. The fan page claimed further, "This is not the first time she deleted her posts also, like she has deleted for example her parents’ wedding anniversary pic, does that mean she has some issues with them? She has deleted the post about Sridevi on her demise, does that mean she no longer loves Sridevi?"

Asin Thottumkal may have quit the film industry but she has had her moments of superstardom. Asin made her acting debut in 2001 with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. There was a time when she was the reigning 'Queen of Kollywood' having made her mark in the Malayalam industry and also made a name in Tamil and Telugu film industries. Asin also created a huge buzz with her super-successful Bollywood debut Ghajini. The movie became the first Bollywood flick to collect more than Rs 1 Billion at the Box Office. She starred in Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786 in 2013. Asin was last seen in 2015 release ‘All Is Well’, post which she tied the knot with businessman Rahul Sharma in 2016.

The duo tied the knot on January 19, 2016. Right from the twin weddings (Christian and Hindu) to the grand wedding reception, they amazed everyone with their splendid chemistry. Asin and Rahul were blessed with a baby girl, named Arin, in 2017.

